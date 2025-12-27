Soludo’s Recognition Of HRH Ifeanyi Okonkwo Ushers In Last Ofala, Installation Of New King

The presentation of Certificate of Recognition by the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo to His Royal Highness (HRH) Igwe Ifeanyi Okonkwo, (Anamanalike IV) Ezeobi-digbo of Ichi heralds his Installation as the New king of Ichi on Saturday 3rd January, 2026.

This is even as the Last Ofala of Igwe Lawrence Okonkwo (Anamanalike III) is set to take place on Friday 2nd January, 2026. Some of the previous rulers of Ichi includes Ezemelumgunu, Eze Okwelu of Diagu, Duokam, Umemjieliaku and Odowu, Ezeliora, Ileogu, Ezeokalia, Dunuanyim and Obibuenyi.

It is important to also note Ezemelumgunu, Eze Okwelu of Diagu, Duokam, Umemji eliaku and Odowu, Ezeliora etc. Their final messages to the Great beyond her- ald the New Igwe through Ofala This ceremonial event comes up in a magnificent festival, Ichi Last Ofala and Installation of New Igwe of Ichi. Ofala festival is not just prominent among festivals in Nigeria, it is very significant among Igbo communities.

The Ofala festivals of some communities like Onitsha, Nnewi, Oba, Ogidi, Obosi, Ichi etc. have showcased the richness of Igbo culture and brought the monarchs to limelight and fame. As a result of its inimitability Ofala has constituted a section in the curriculum of cultural studies, festival arts, carnival arts, cultural administration etc. in the tertiary institutions.

It has become source of study and research to students The forthcoming Ichi Ofala festival in January 2026 is quite significant. The press statement by the Last Ofala and Installation of New Igwe Committee reads in part: “Ichi Last Ofala and Installation of New Igwe of Ichi Committee wants to use this medium to announce and inform all ICHI Indigene both Home and In Diaspora that the date for Last Ofala of HRH Igwe Lawrence Okonkwo JP (Anamanalike III) and the Installation of New Igwe HRH Igwe Ifeanyi Benson Okonkwo (Anamanalike IV) Ezeobidigbo have been confirmed and slated as follows; Friday 2nd January, 2026; Last Ofala of HRH Igwe Lawrence Okonkwo JP (Anamana- like III).

Saturday 3rd January, 2026, Installation of HRH Igwe Ifeanyi Benson Okonkwo (Anamanalike IV) Ezeobidigbo” The forgoing captures and fulfils Edward Tylor’s definition of culture as: That complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, art, morals, law, custom and other capabilities and habits acquired by man as a member of society.

As such culture is the way of life of a people as they attempt to meet the challenges of living in their environment. This brings order and meaning to them in their social, economic, political and religious norms etc. This distinguishes them people from their neighbours.

It is important to note that culture is made up of material, institutional, philosophical and creative aspects. Domestication of definition of culture using Nige highlights that the material aspect of culture has to do with artefacts in its broadest form (namely; tools, clothing, food, medicine, utensils, housing, etc.); the institutional deals with the political, social, legal and economic structures erected to help achieve material and spiritual objectives; while the philosophical is concerned with ideas, beliefs and values; the creative concerns a people’s literature (oral or written) as well as their visual and performing arts which are normally moulded by, as well as help to mould other aspects of culture.

It should be recalled that the presentation of certificate of recognition to HRH Igwe Ifeanyi Okonkwo Gov. Soludo which took place on Gov Soludo on, June 25, 2025 had other kings who received the certificates also.

They are HRM Igwe Engr. Sir Augustine Chinedum Emelobe, Ezeo- kpoko 11 of Oba; HRH Igwe Chinonso Ezeokafor (IKE IKENGA III); His Royal Highness Emmanuel Udoji Ozoemena (Igwe Oranyelu 1 of Ifite Anam). The event took place at the ANSEC Chamber, Light House Awka. The Ichi event, Last Ofa- la and Installation of New Igwe of Ichi is significant to this recognition of Igwe by the state government.