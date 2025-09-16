Soludo’s Re-Election Bid: A Sure Bet For November 8

Since I published the article titled, ‘Anambra 2025: Soluvember’, several readers have called me from far and wide, with some wondering why I am resolute in my conclusion that Charles Soludo is a sure bet for November 8.

They had wondered why I was staking my reputation in an election that might go either way. The fact remains that I am not second-guessing Soludo’s reelection chances.

I am confident in his ability to win, and I am certain as the daylight that he will make the rain. It is his election to win. If not for democracy, I would have declared it a ‘no contest’ but since this is democracy let the gamblers contest. As governor, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving progress and development across the state.

His re-election bid is gaining momentum, and for good reasons. With a strong party structure, overwhelming support, and a track record of achievements, Soludo is well-positioned to win the November 8 election.

That’s a sure bet. Moreover, the opposition is simply unavailable on issues that matter to the voters. The mangled broom cannot sweep clean in Anambra as far as the governorship election is concerned. Granted, we are all progressives, but Anambra is All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) land.

The roads, the grass, the fish in the Omambala River, and the birds of the sky readily bear testimony that APGA is Anambra. Twenty years of APGA leadership have provided progressive leadership; hence, we must never return to Egypt.

The umbrella is in tatters with several leaking holes. Like the armies of Pharaoh, the umbrella party has crumbled and does not pose a threat anymore.

The Labour Party, on the other hand, is labouring in vain with the members at a crossroads, not sure whether their leader is directing them towards the LP or ADC. In the midst of their confusion, the leader tactically withdrew, albeit temporarily, from public political engagements.

This time, he cited the doctor’s advice, not the best advice from the madman, but those who can read between the lines already understood that he doesn’t want to be part of the looming political crush that will happen across all the polling units on November 8. Perhaps a strategic stunt to save his political brand.

That’s allowed. To challenge an incumbent who has performed with applause and ovation is not a tea party. Only the uninformed, after seeing the reality on the ground, will erroneously think that if you wake up one morning and start shouting, I want to be governor without clearly stating what you will do differently from the incumbent and how.

In a state like Anambra with a highly sophisticated and intelligent voting population, it is not easy to deceive voters or manipulate the outcome. Chances of cheating the system are limited in a population of vigilant voters. Before I zeroed in on Soludo, I c o n d u c t e d unbiased research, calculations, and permutations, creating different scenarios: A lot of resources are required.

You must belong to a formidable party with a spread across the state and an excited base ready to unleash. APGA has these advantages. The party is battletested and ready to get out the votes in numbers. I have also made my review of the challengers and have not truly seen anyone seriously hungry and preparing to wrestle power from Soludo.

All I can see are some wannabe-jokers masquerading as contestants. They lack the capacity. They have no formidable party structure and resources to match, let alone defeating the incumbent. They do not have what it takes. In politics, words matter. I have listened to the contenders and cannot connect with their messages.

They talk hollow. The deputies appear to be more intellectually sound than their principals. Their empty messages do not resonate or connect with the people.

In this high-stakes game, you don’t just start talking like you are playing in a kindergarten class. You talk about real politics because leadership at the governorship level is a very serious business.

The good, the bad, and the ugly will be with you, but you must stand out and shine like the Northern Star. Your message and words matter. If you don’t have the words and cannot inspire the voters with your messaging, then forget it.

The messaging and policy problem is a problem the opposition needs to solve, and they cannot solve it by November 8. Soludo’s APGA has inaugurated a 489-member campaign council, showcasing the party’s unity and strength.

This robust structure will enable effective grassroots’ mobilisation, ensuring that the party achieves a resounding victory polling booth by polling booth. November 8 is not just a date, but a critical electoral event that will determine the future leadership of the state.

This date marks not just another election but a significant moment of reckoning for Governor Soludo, who has been at the helm of the state’s affairs for nearly four years.

It will be a referendum of sorts. Having witnessed his unwavering leadership and transformational governance, the people of Anambra State will be evaluating his performance based on promises made and promises delivered.

To a large extent, this is a consequential election. Governor Soludo’s tenure has been characterised by a series of initiatives aimed at transforming Anambra State’s infrastructure, economy, and social fabric. From the improvement of roads and transportation systems to the enhancement of healthcare and education, the governor has shown a commitment to leaving a lasting legacy.

His leadership style, marked by a focus on sustainable development and community engagement, has earned him respect and admiration from many across the state. One of the key areas where Governor Soludo has made significant strides is in infrastructure development.

The state has seen a considerable improvement in its road network, with major roads being rehabilitated and new ones constructed. This has not only eased transportation challenges but also boosted economic activities, particularly in the commercial hub of Onitsha.

The governor’s emphasis on developing the state’s infrastructure is a clear indication of his vision for a prosperous Anambra, where businesses can thrive and citizens can live comfortably. In addition to infrastructure, Governor Soludo has prioritised education and healthcare, recognising these sectors as critical to the state’s development.

His administration has implemented various programmes aimed at improving the quality of education and healthcare delivery in the state. From the provision of e d u c at i o n a l m at e r i a l s and infrastructure to the enhancement of healthcare facilities and services, the governor’s initiatives have had a positive impact on the lives of many Anambra residents.

The recent by-elections in Anambra South Senatorial Zone and Onitsha North House of Assembly constituency have provided a glimpse into the political mood of the state. The resounding victory of the party in these elections is a testament to the confidence that the people of Anambra have in Governor Soludo’s leadership and the party’s vision for the state.

This confidence is likely to translate into a strong performance in the gubernatorial election, as the party and the governor approach the polls surefooted and with confidence. As far as November 8 is concerned, it is going to be Soluvember and Soludo is a sure bet!!