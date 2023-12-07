Soludo’s Quest to Revive Olumbanasa Community

Desolate, Forgotten Island in Anambra West Seeks Govt’s Attention

Transforming Olumba- nasa into a coastal city, enjoying a symbolic handshake with Neaba River, Urashi, and Oguta lakes, boosting coastal trades, supported by efficient and effective waterways transport is good, Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo writes

History

History books tell us that Mungo Park—a Scottish descent (1771 – 1806), seventh in the linage of 13 siblings and of peasant parents though relatively well-off, was the progenitor of the river Niger explorations. Park, an explorer of historical repute, was credited to have discovered the river Niger, which later claimed his life in the town of Bus- sa—a location in the Northern part of Nigeria, the farthest navigable points of the river Niger, closest to the rapids. Little did Park know that an- other small island tucked in along the shores of the river Niger, would later to be conquered by the one who dared, against all odds.

Soludo’s visit

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo made that history on November 25, 2023, being the first and only Governor of Anambra State to brave the River Niger torrents, the swamps of the coastal lines, the thorny bush parts, and the impassable for- est thick dessert grasses into the heart of this forgotten community of Olumbanasa popularly known as Olu in those good old days in Anambra West, where mud houses, and uncouth hamlets still dotted the neighborhoods albeit closely knitted together in one communal life of reminiscence.

Debate

Early in the months of September through November, while I usually sit at my small corner of the Exco Chamber during meetings, I listened with keen interest of the debates of whether Mr. Governor should really visit the community of Olu or not. The arguments were quite in- tense, and for the most part, emotional, bordering majorly on the perceived perils and inconveniences of making such a trip by a person of such an eminence such as His Excellency. Should he be subjected to such grueling journey; part on boat, part on Keke and still another part on motorbike popularly known as Okada and finally on foot?

Some even professed that river demons or other uncanny river spirits might be at work and may cause havoc while His Excellency is on such an expedition. Mr. Governor regularly smiled at such insinuations and nodded repeated as if in agreement while he listened intently to all the pros and cons. Piercing through the heart and mindset of His Excellency, one could see zeal, determination, sympathy for the people so-far-excluded from the larger community to which they belonged, and the humane spirit of His Excellency to bring hope and succor to the people of Olu. A community without any motorable road, water, hospital, electric- ity, nor a decent livelihood. A desolate community, forlorn, forgotten and for the most part thorn-apart by a persistent state of nature—the crisis of Odekpe, Ala and Onukwe communities with the former sacking the later from their homeland, being a stronger force. Such has been the fate of Olumbanasa Anambra West Local government Area in the twenty-first century Nigeria and of today’s World of Cyberspace.

Joy unspeakable

Expectedly, for the people of Olu, it was like the biblical saying, “the gods have come down to us in the likeness of men”. Never in the imagination of the people of Olu, that a government of any day would ever remember that they are part and parcel of this planet, let alone daring the daunting task of paddling the canoe, riding the Keke and halfway riding on bush motorbike (Okada) to consummate the visit. For the people of Olu, it’s a new dawn and a golden dawn for that matter.

To them, His Excellency must be an angel, or a saint, or just God-sent messiah! Mr. Governor Sir, please remember the Olu community in this Yuletides, less I forget. The outer community having been witnesses to this monumental undertaken, expects more from the Prof, likewise the fathers, mothers, and children of Olumbanasa. Yes, kudos, for Mr. Governor’s scholarships from basic to junior and senior secondary covering the Olu community, notwithstanding the lack or near absence of educational facilities in that area.

Impact

The well-meaning and well-off indigens of Olu must begin deeper introspections as matters arising from His Excellency’s gesture visit. One clear and predictive outcome or message if you like, is that Mr. Governor’s encounter with the Olu community is that a Purposeful Master Plan for immediate development of the Olumbanasa community, likewise other communities around Anambra with similar or near similar developmental challenges is now a matter of immediate concern.

While Awka and Onitsha 2.0 are been midwifed, His Excellency and members of Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC), are urged to begin the journey of bringing Olumbanasa to speed at least with the basic amenities such as educational facilities, community health centres, worship centres, water, electricity, maternities, and other facilities that support basic life and sustenance for the common people of Olu. We are all challenged here.

The big picture

In another development, the Big Pic- ture and indeed the Game Changer, is to develop a far-reaching master plan for an emergent Olumbanasa!, this community is abundantly blessed with buckets of resources, namely agricultural prospects, aquatic resources, potentials for mineral assets, and cultural heritage of some sort. In this sense, a transformational master plan should immediately form the bedrock new business of the people of Olum- banasa and incorporating the following:

*Strategic agricultural settlements— the SONGHAI model in Port Novo, will be apt here

. * Deliberate water-ways trade and transport, especially along the coastal lines linking all the coastal communities along the Niger River, through Onitsha and making a final handshake with the Njeaba River, Lake Urasi and emptying into Oguta Lake in Imo State. The future of these coastal communities/emergent cities merging into one straight commercial network boosting trade exchanges would be great!

* Resorts and Tourism development dotting these serene coastal regions would give birth to appropriate work-life balance for both foreigners and Ndi Anambra alike.

*Agricultural off-takers’ camps—perhaps the Anchor borrowers’ model of the Federal Government would be significant here.

*Road infrastructure to say the least, and consideration for rail lines linking the emergent Olu city to the larger Anambra cities.

Background checks

Given these backgrounds, one would say that the arguments at some corners of the streets, about politics, dispute settlement, or whatever sentiments advanced by onlookers, undermines the destined Big Picture effects of Mr. Governor’s visit and it remains so, for those who care! Nothing happens by chance really. That this attempt was made in the manner occasioned by circumstances of the environment, speaks volume of the humility, contrite heart of His Excellency and determination to further his all-inclusive governance agenda.

This historic and monumental visit by Mr. Governor was a landmark, definitively distinguishing Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo as a transformational leader of all times.

Leadership views

Leadership characterised by people-oriented motivation, idealistic influence, inspiration, charisma, intellectual stimulation, and for the most part disruptive innovation— bringing something new to the table, giving power to the people and making the vulnerable population feel the warmth of Mr. Governor’s love and care for the yearning humanity.

These character traits of His Excellency were also at play during the last graduation of 5,000 youths of “One Youth, 2-skills Programme” whose lives and times took a new turn and for the better from that moment. Similarly, just yesterday, Mr. Governor celebrated the aged and the disabled, giving birthday gifts they never for once received from their mothers.

Unveiling Olumbanasa

Finally, for this conquest of Olum- banasa, a forgotten and desolate community of Anambra West LGA, and in the annals of Anambra as a State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo stands-out, and remains a Historical Singularity for eons of times to come. Indeed, a prosperous and liv- able homeland is possible!

––Ezeilo, PhD, FCA Chairman,/CEO, AiRS