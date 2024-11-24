Soludo’s Press Secretary Bags Anambra Media Man Of The Year Award

Share

Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime has emerged media man of the year 2024.

The award is the sixty edition of the Award Series by Anambra Media Excellence Awards (AMEA), in Awka Anambra state capital .

Presenting the award, the Vice President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), South East Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi applauded the contributions of Mr Aburime towards the development of the journalism profession.

He acknowledged the developmental strides of the current administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo across all sectors of the state economy, as well as the efforts of Mr Aburime in projecting them, expressing optimism that the Governor will deliver more dividends of democracy to Ndị Anambra.

The award was received on behalf of the Press Secretary by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Ejike Abana.

Abùrime commended the group for playing the watchdog role of observing the giant strides of Governor Soludo and for their support for the administration

While dedicating the award to the Governor and ndị Anambra for being supportive, he noted that the award is a spur for more accomplishments, stressing that Governor Soludo has a roadmap and an agenda with a deadline to deliver on his vision of a livable and prosperous smart megacity.

He emphasized that journalists as purveyors of information were indispensable and very significant in the actualisation of a better society, pointing out that the role of journalists could not be relegated to the background as every segment of the society operated on information and intelligence gathering which the profession readily provides

Led by its National president of Association of Digital Media Core Advocacy, ADMCA, Dr Harris Chuma-Odili Udokamma, Anambra Media awards is the celebration of the best of best in the journalism profession. The event was attended by top government officials and prominent media practitioners.

