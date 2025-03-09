Soludo’s govt has nothing against traditional rulers, says Ezeajughi

Share

A lot of issues have in the recent past trailed the policies and programmes of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, especially in its view of fake native doctors, traditional institutions among others. Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi, speaks to OKEY MADUFORO on the position of government on these issues

The opposition in the state has continued to describe the infrastructural development in the state as substandard. What are your views?

Well, there is freedom of speech in Nigeria’s constitution and so people are free to say whatever they like, and you know that talking is cheap. We all were here when this administration came into office barely three and half years ago, and it is left for Anambra people to say if what we are doing is good or not. For the opposition it is not a new thing because they have chosen to fight the government just to be noticed.

The government of Prof Charles Soludo has awarded over 700 km of roads and so far, and it has completed over 400 km, and work is ongoing in all the rest and most importantly, we have also done bridges and carried out erosion control in the most difficult to access areas and we are embarking on more projects. Those projects are in the villages, towns and local government areas where the so-called opposition people are staying and they are all benefiting from those projects.

To say that the projects are substandard is as good as turning blind eyes to the great achievements of the governor, and remember that they belong to other political parties and they would always strive to show presence but not to convince the good people of Anambra state the governor is not working.

Go to the new Government House in Awka, and see for yourself what is going on there. This is a project that was awarded during the military era and was abandoned and Anambra State has been making use of a makeshift arrangement until we came on board.

That project is at about 80 per cent stage if completion and about 45 buildings are there. We are on it and it would be completed in due time. Go to the Solution Fun City and see for yourself what we are doing there and by next Christmas or even before then it would be a hub for tourism and entertainment.

Same is the case with countless road projects across the state and the opposition is claiming they are substandard projects. But bear in mind that those contractors have agreements with the state government over those projects for them to take care of them over time with their own funds. So, the contractors would not want to do sub-standard works for them to come back and spend more which means those projects are of a high standard.

How about the issue of native doctors that are being arrested by the government?

Yes, people feel that we are infringing on their freedom of religion and all that, but that is not true. If you say that you are a Dibia or native doctor you must state which branch of native medicine that you are practising.

In Igboland we have herbalists that deal with herbs, we also have orthopedic surgeons as native doctors and also have soothsayers and seers. Those areas of specialization are attached to respective native doctors and not one person being a jack of all trades and master of none. If you say you are a native doctor, tell us what area that you are practicing your profession and that is what we are doing.

Remember that we had announced that native doctors should come and register with the state government to know what they are doing, and I know that few may have complied. If you are a native doctor and you know what you are doing you have no reason to be afraid.

Now the issue of Oke-Ite has come into place and a lot of young men and women who should be functional with a verifiable means of livelihood are now neck deep in what they call Oke-Ite, and they are being carried away with the belief of making money without hard work. This is not Igbo and not our way of life as Ndigbo. We are hardworking and industrious and we as Igbo people do not believe in ripping where we did not sow.

The criminal aspect of this is that those people that are into kidnapping go to collect charms from the so-called native doctors for protection and they have also increased the level of insecurity in Anambra State. He also informed us that we have the Anambra State Homeland Security laws that give the government the legal framework to operate. The laws are very explicit on what the security operatives should do and according to the laws those arrested would be charged to Court and if found guilty would face the wrath of the law.

But the native doctors are complaining that they are being profiled and stigmatized?

It is on record that we have freedom of religion and the African Traditional Religion is also a religion but that was not how it used to be in the past and they do not go on air to advertise what they do. The advertisement is done by those who had gone there and gotten positive results and they will tell others that this native doctor is good at herbal medicine or orthopaedic medicine or that he is a seer. But today it is all about wealth and quick money and where did they get their powers from? We still have good and honest people and they are not being arrested and they are not complaining.

The native doctors have also complained about those they called fake pastors?

Information is key to fighting insecurity in the society and if the native doctors claim that they provide charms for the alleged fake pastors they should come up with proof of what they are alleging. Make their names and addresses available to the state government and we shall do the needful. Also bear in mind that we as a government would also make our own investigations and corroborate them with those allegations to find out the true position. So, no one would be spared if found to be culpable of those allegations and they would also be charged to Court and given fair hearing before the Court of law.

How about the Traditional Institution that are also complaining?

Governor Soludo has no problem with our traditional rulers, he holds them in high esteem. The position of the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council is rotatory and it is now the turn of Anambra Central District and the Igwe of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government area Eze Iweka is the Chairman. Before now it was Anambra North and now it is the turn of Anambra Central and the next on the line is Anambra South. Governor Charles Soludo made it clear on the day we launched the Operation Udo Ga Chi Security Squad which is called Agunechemba.

He also agreed to add more members of the Traditional Rulers Council because some traditional rulers may have died and the newly crowned traditional rulers are yet to be members of the council. So, he had to include them and expand their scope for that needed effective management of the system. That does not mean that he has problems with the traditional rulers.

Even the Priests like Fr Emmanuel Obimma are also part of the complaint?

You know that when we came into office, about nine to 10 local government areas were under the control of these miscreants. We commenced the process of freeing our people from the bondage of the gunmen and so far, we have recorded quite an impressive result.

But you cannot wish away the fact that there are still criminals around us and before the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi Security the criminals have changed their mode of operation and there was that public outcry.

Today there is nothing like that and last Christmas our people came home to celebrate with their loved ones and Governor Soludo has ever since been receiving commendations from Ndi Anambra about that. Like I said earlier this is Nigeria and we have freedom of speech and people are free to speak their minds and the Anambra State Government is not perturbed about it.

Governor Soludo is focused on delivering as promised and that is our main concern and not to be distracted for whatever reason. We are all Christians and we all believe in God and we respect our leaders and the Anambra state government does not have problems with the Clerics. Governor Soludo has always preached ecumenism which is the union of religions and with that you can agree with me that he is at home with the Church.

