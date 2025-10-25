Soludo’s Four Years Dwarf Past Regimes In Anambra –Ezeobi

Architect Okey Ezeobi is the GM/CEO of Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement. In this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR, he spoke on his involvement in the current state government as well as his thoughts regarding the personality of Governor Chukwuma Soludo. Excerpts:

How did you become the General Manager of the Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP)?

My appointment was quite unusual, almost surreal. I was driving from one project site to another in Abia State, where I was constructing a 100- bed hospital, when I received a call. The voice on the other end asked for my CV. Initially, I was puzzled. As an employer of labour and a consultant architect, I wasn’t actively looking for employment. But the caller was persistent, phoning me four or five times while I was still en route between Isi-Alangwa and Enugu. Since I was driving, I called and told my wife what was happening and asked her to prepare and send my CV. Without even reviewing it, I forwarded it to the caller. Weeks later, I reached out to ask if they were recruiting a professional architect of Anambra State origin, as I am a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects. To my surprise, the caller congratulated me: that then-Governor Willie Obiano had appointed me as a special adviser. I was stunned. I hadn’t applied for any job. My reaction was lukewarm, I even told my wife that these politicians were probably just looking for attention. The next day at work in Lagos, the same caller phoned again: ‘Okey, where are you? The Governor has been trying to reach you.’ I explained that I didn’t have the Governor’s number. The caller insisted I come down to Anambra. My wife persuaded me to honour the invitation, saying that any governor who appoints someone he doesn’t know must genuinely mean well. I attended the Exco retreat in Awka organised by the state government, planning only to thank Governor Obiano and return to Lagos that same day. I sat by the door, a stranger in the hall, waiting for a chance to say thank you and leave. But the retreat captivated me. Speakers like Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and Fela Durotoye spoke. Their words resonated well with me. I postponed my return flight. That day, I saw a different kind of political leadership. It changed me and my perception of political positions. That’s how I accepted Governor Obiano’s appointment. After my tenure with Governor Obiano, I returned to Lagos. Then, one day, I received a call from Professor Soludo. He had become Governor and wanted me to head the BPP. I told him, frankly, I wasn’t interested. I preferred my private life. I left his house thinking that was the end of it. Soon, calls started pouring in, from prominent people in my community, from elders. Prominent figures went as far as saying that turning down such a position was unthinkable, jokingly adding that Nanka people will bury me alive for rejecting such a privilege to serve the state. Even a woman I had never met called and said in our Nanka dialect, ‘We know God has blessed you, but our poor people need you. Go because of us.’ That call struck a deep chord. I discussed it with my wife, and she said maybe it was God’s will. I called Governor Soludo back and apologized. He was pleased I had reconsidered. Days later, my appointment was announced.

Any regrets about taking up the job?

None whatsoever! This is the best political job in the world, and it’s because I work for a rare leader. Governor Soludo never interferes. In three years, he’s never called to ask me to award a job to anyone. Not once. Every contract in Anambra is usually through a competitive bidding, and we always secure the best value. Under this administration, Anambra became the first state to win a $2.5 million grant from the World Bank for transparent procurement practices. We’ve saved billions. That’s how Governor Soludo funds his transformational projects. No contract padding. No political pressure, just transparency and results. In just three years, he has completed over 500 kilometers of roads. He initiated the first-ever road dualisation in the state, spanning over 70 kilometers. His results dwarf the combined efforts of the last three administrations. That’s the kind of leadership I’m proud to serve under.

What changes have you introduced to the BPP, especially regarding transparency and accountability?

Everything we do is online; every project, every price. We encourage the public to scrutinise us. For instance, when we awarded a solar streetlight contract in Awka, people questioned the pricing. I told them: if you can do it cheaper, it’s open. No one came forward. That’s transparency.

Can you highlight key reforms and milestones under your leadership at the BPP?

One case stands out. A man won a borehole project purely on merit. He didn’t believe it was real. He thought it was a scam. It took several calls before he accepted the offer. That’s the new Anambra. No lobbying. No bribery, just qualification and merit. We’ve also become a continental model. The World Bank asked Liberia and Gambia to study Anambra’s procurement system as a template while setting up their own institutions. That’s not just a win for us; it’s a win for Africa.

How would you assess the level of cooperation your bureau has been receiving from other MDA’s?

Governor Soludo sets the standard. If you can’t keep pace with his vision, you’ll naturally fall behind. Every MDA has had to rise to the challenge, sharpen its processes, and align with the Governor’s policies. That’s the only way he wants the job done.

What strategic innovations or digital reforms have you introduced to improve procurement processes and curb corruption?

One major reform we introduced was centralised project monitoring. Previously, individual agencies conducted separate inspections, often leading to inconsistencies and loop- holes. I insisted on joint monitoring. Everyone inspects together, seeing, measuring, and signing off on-site in front of the contractor. This has eliminated corruption, minimised negotiation attempts, and drastically cut inspection times.

Recently, President Tinubu introduced the “Nigeria First” policy, mandating local procurement. Is Anambra adopting this model and what is the status of the railway project Governor Soludo announced in 2023?

Railway development isn’t a short-term venture. Planning alone takes four–five years. Governor Soludo recently informed President Tinubu during his visit that we now have a full railway master plan. In fact, my own home in Nanka is on the proposed rail line and will be demolished. My wife and I accepted this as our sacrifice for progress. As for “Nigeria First,” the President said “Nigeria First,” not “Nigeria Only.” There are areas where only Nigerians can deliver. We follow that principle. For example, when we sought a payment solution for Fun City, Awka, an indigene of the state presented a solid proposal. I said, “If he’s qualified and his product meets our standards, give him the opportunity.” That’s localizing national policy at the state level.

How do you ensure bidders get timely updates?

It’s absolutely crucial. Anyone interested can simply visit the Anambra Procurement website. Every opportunity available for bidding is published there in real time. We ensure it’s continuously updated so no serious bidder is left uninformed.

Do you have plans to run for public office?

I hear that a lot, especially since being named 2025 NUJ Anambra Man of the Year. Someone once told me that it was the first time her vote truly counted, and she had voted for me. She asked if it was a sign, but I said no. Still, I’m human. Only God can use the word “never.”

What legacy do you hope to leave behind, and what advice would you give young professionals?

My mission is to institutionalize procurement in Anambra State. In America, institutions, not individuals sustain governance. I want the same here. When I’m done, there should be a system that even I can’t manipulate, a transparent, account- able, and fully digitalised procure- ment structure. Everything must be published, accessible, and understandable to Ndi Anambra. If a figure looks inflated, they should demand a breakdown, and they’ll find it. Once this institution is entrenched, future leaders will have no choice but to follow it. That’s my legacy.

As the convener of Anambra Patriots for Soludo, how did it start, and why did you buy the re-election form for the Governor?

It might interest you to know how the Anambra Patriots began. During Governor Soludo’s second anniversary in office, we were having a discussion at the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting when a realisation struck me. In my position at the Bureau of Public Procurement, I interact with every ministry. They all bring their projects to our office. This gives me a rare, panoramic view of