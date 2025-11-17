Soludo’s Bold Statement

In a strange political environment where principles and party supremacy count less, Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, deserves recognition for neither turning coat nor succumbing to bandwagon effect as he coasted home to sweet victory in the November 8 gubernatorial election. Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won convincingly with 422,666 votes, representing 72.4 percent.

He emerged tops in all 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was second with 99,445 votes, followed by Paul Chukwu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) had a terrible outing, finishing in fourth position.

In terms of political experience, he was positioned to give Soludo a tough electoral battle, having held a federal appointment under the APC in the past.

While some governors abandoned their party, specifically, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC, apparently in search of presidential backing, Soludo, the lone APGA governor in the federation, remained glued to his party.

And there were many odds against him. Anambra is the state of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, who did not only sweep votes in the state but defeated the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Lagos State.

How Soludo reduced LP to a paperweight is something analysts must decipher. To be fair to the Anambra State governor, he spent time and money campaigning for votes. Soludo was all over the place, visiting remote areas and mingling with all manner of people. Market women hugged him, villagers mobbed him and school children sang his praise.

Some of his challengers were not as busy. It was an election that placed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the limelight again but for an important reason. The new chairman, Joash Amupitan, was making his debut after the exit of the ultracontroversial Mahmood Yakubu. If there was one governor who needed Federal support to fight for relevance, Soludo fitted in.

The Obi factor loomed large. The APC resorted to garbage tactics painting the man as a piece of trash, from the dump site. However, at the end, the equation was solved by the winner who is smelling sweet in victory while those that tried to pillory him stink in shameful loss.

Soludo has shown that the people matter more than socalled federal might. While the PDP faces extinction, APGA remains the party to beat in Anambra

Anambra has a peculiar History. It can only take a strong man like Soludo to stand firm and prove that without APC, elections are winnable in the Tinubu era. It does not matter if he drank tea at night with the president in Abuja and flew to Awka in the morning.

Anthony Ochefu became the shortest serving governor in Nigeria when he was removed as military governor of East Central State in November 1975 by Murtala Mohammed, after spending less than four months in office.

Anambra was part of that old arrangement. John Atom Korea took over and became the first governor of Anambra State in February 1976. The present Anambra State was carved out of Enugu State in 1991. Wonders have happened in Awka in the Fourth Republic. On July 10, 2003, Governor Chris Ngige was abducted by fellow politicians, backed by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Raphael Ige.

In the 24 hours of his absence, Deputy Governor Okey Udeh took over. The man beating the drum in the bush was Chris Uba. On March 15, 2006, the Appeal Court sacked Ngige, clearing the mess for Peter Obi of APGA to take his rightful place as governor.

The man had hardly settled down when on November 2, he was impeached by the State House of Assembly led by Mike Balonwu. Assembly woman, Anthonia Tabansi-Okoye nearly collapsed in shock. That was how Anambra produced the first Nigerian female governor, Virgy Etiaba.

The wonders continued when Obi went to court and had her kicked out legally in February 2007. In the May gubernatorial elections, Andy Uba, was announced winner, in an exercise that Obi stayed away from. Another wonder came through the Supreme Court on June 14, 2007. Andy Uba was booted out, with his Deputy, Stella Odife. Obi resumed office as governor, creating a landmark that has kept dubious political leaders and judicial officers in check.

This is the Anambra where Soludo has acquitted himself creditably by standing strong like a real man. He did not make the mistake of relying on Abuja, like Ngige and Andy Uba, for electoral accountancy. And he refused to be cowed by the gale of defections.

This is commendable. Governors are not errand boys that must follow the president sheepishly simply because they want to remain in power. Soludo has shown that the people matter more than socalled federal might.

While the PDP faces extinction, APGA remains the party to beat in Anambra. President Tinubu deserves a handshake too. He did not send soldiers and policemen to Awka to intimidate voters. Soludo was vigilant and rendered his opponents passive. Other governors must go to Soludo for lessons in leadership. The job of governor is not for the lily livered. Soludo is a macho man. Nigeria needs such men.