Soludo, YPP Candidate Trade Words Over Attack On Commissioner

Political tensions in Anambra State have again flared as Governor Charles Soludo’s administration and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma, trade accusations over an alleged attack on the Commissioner for Youth, Mr. Patrick Ayamba, at a hospital in Onitsha.

According to reports, Chukwuma and his supporters visited the Onitsha Medical Center to transfer victims of recent attacks allegedly carried out by state task force operatives.

A scuffle reportedly broke out after the Commissioner’s vehicle blocked the hospital gate, preventing access. The confrontation, captured in a viral video, was later resolved by onlookers.

Reacting, Chukwuma’s media team dismissed the allegations, describing them as propaganda by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government to silence the opposition.

“We have seen the video now being circulated by the failed APGA government in Anambra State. This is part of their ongoing antics to avoid serious engagement on their performance. Such behavior is expected from an outgoing government with nothing left to offer,” the statement read.

The YPP candidate accused the Soludo administration of unleashing violence on traders in Onitsha’s main market, which allegedly resulted in deaths and injuries. He said his intervention at the hospital was to ensure victims received proper medical attention after complaints of inadequate care.

Chukwuma further alleged that it was the Commissioner’s actions ordering the hospital to shut its doors and blocking the gate that triggered the anger of victims’ relatives, leading to the altercation.

“The APGA government in Anambra State must note that they are at cross purposes with the people. No amount of distractions can derail credible competition from YPP. Governor Soludo must account for the billions of public funds under his watch in the past three years. Theatrics cannot save him from rejection at the ballot come November 8, 2025,” Chukwuma declared.

The Soludo administration has yet to issue an official response at press time.