Soludo Wins Best-Performing Governor In Primary Health Care

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has emerged as the bestperforming governor in primary healthcare delivery.

He won awards in two categories regional and national respectively. The ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was rated best in the South East and the best overall nationally.

The awards were presented by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF).

A statement by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary Christian Aburime said the governor in his infrastructural drive to revamp the healthcare sector upgraded primary healthcare centres and constructed five new general hospitals.

