Soludo: We’ll Rebuild Awka To Capital City

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has bowed that his administration will demolish many properties in the state capital to get the Awka capital city of the people’s dreams.

Governor Soludo stated this on Saturday after participating in the monthly Solution Walk For Healthy Living held at the Anambra State Stadium Awka.

According to him, after the demolition of some property, Awka will be built to the status of a real State capital where everybody will be proud.

“Those living in Awka, we will demolish Awka and build a befitting capital for us. We will also build a flyover across the highway in Awka.

Awka will be the real capital and by next year, when Anambra state will be 33 years old, the governor of the state, for the first time will live in Awka, in the government house” he stated.

Soludo also stated that every kobo the state government under him generated would be judiciously used to build sustainable development for the good of the people.

According to him, he is very passionate about building sustainable human capital development.

The governor urged the youth to work hard to earn a decent living because Ndi Anambra celebrates hard work and industry.

He also urged those youths that are undergoing training on the state government’s ongoing One Youth Two Skills programme serious because it could be their breakthrough in life.

According to him, the government under him is determined to impact positively on the lives of the youths and the people of the state”. He said.