May 29, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Soludo Was Never Thrown Out Of Eagle Square – Aide

The Anambra State Government has dismissed a viral video in which Governor Charles Soludo was bounced out of the Eagle Square, venue of the Presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

According to the Press Secretary, Mr Christian Oburime in a release contended that Soludo was officially and duly invited to the inauguration ceremony, adding that in line with protocol the invited guests are directed to their designated positions.

He described as share misinformation by the peddlers of the false report, urging members of the public to discountenance those statements and video on the governor.

The statement read in parts,”A very mischievous and misleading video is currently been circulated online by some mischief makers who derive pleasure in misinforming the general public”

“The video shows Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, arriving the Eagle Square for the Presidential swearing-in ceremony in Abuja and was subsequently being re-directed courteously by protocol officials to the rightful position reserved for him at the other side of the VVIPs sitting positions”

“Redirecting invited guests to their rightful sitting position is neither an issue nor a condescending act ”

“For the records, Governor Soludo remains one of the few Governors that was respectfully honoured and invited officially to attend the presidential swearing-in ceremony ”

“Consequently, we call on the general public to disregard the trending video. It is pure mischief and deliberate act to misinform the public” he said

Voices From Aba: Why Otti Must Not Fail Abia
Kunle Afolayan Reacts As FG Confers Him With National Honour

