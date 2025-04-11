Soludo Warns Native Doctors Against Polluting Rivers With Rituals

Share

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has warned against polluting streams and rivers by native doctors engaging in ritual practices.

Soludo gave the warning while addressing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) supporters in Awka yesterday. He urged residents to support the state government’s efforts to rescue, reclaim, and rid the state of crimes.

The governor said: “Stop contaminating our rivers and streams with ritual practices in the name of ‘Odinani’ (tradition).

“Many people rely on that water for drinking, cooking, and other household needs. If you must perform rituals, use a container—like a bucket—fill it with water, and carry out your practices there.

“Do not pollute public water sources. Polluted water can make people sick, and we do not want that for our communities.’’

The crackdowns on criminal native doctors in the state sparked outcry from some who viewed the arrests as an attack on traditional religious practitioners.

