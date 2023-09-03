Soludo Vows to Support Anambra Manufacturers On Production for Export

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, said at the weekend in Awka that his administration is determined to encourage production for export in the state. The governor gave the assurance during a Business Roundtable with manufacturers, importers and exporters in Anambra, themed, “From Import to Industrialisation for Export.”

Governor Soludo said that the meeting called for the government to know what it can do to assist investors and their partners to invest in the state. The governor also promised that reforms are on course to make sure that the processes for approvals in ANSIPPA is sped up without bottlenecks, pointing out that his government is also taking a second look at facilities in the agency to ensure existence of “multi doors” for easier access by prospective investors.

He also cited the present administration’s huge agenda in agriculture including the palm and coconut revolution which will ultimately create a new ecosystem around the state. Soludo revealed that the government is building up its land bank, pointing out that they are also making efforts to ensure that the processing time for acquiring land C of O gets down to 72 hours.

While assuring that the government will create road markings to differentiate red zones from free zones for motorists, he stated that the government will address the issue of abuses by ARTMA officials including taking another look at their fines, though bearing in mind that what they are doing is for the overall interest of the public.

He noted that discussion is on- going to explore the possibility of generating captive power using gas, promising that by December, Upper Iweka will wear a new look and become the safest place, to make Anambra a true investment destination. Speaking, the Commissioner of Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu disclosed that the state government has vested interest in attracting investors to develop the state and achieve more growth trajectories.