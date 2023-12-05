Soludo Visits Innoson Manufacturing Plant, Highlights Economic Benefits To Nigeria

As part of his efforts to boost the local economy and promote job creation in the state, the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on Tuesday visited the Innoson vehicle manufacturing plant in the city of Nnewi to encourage and support the company.

The Governor was accompanied by a team of government officials, representatives of the business community, and local leaders.

The vehicle manufacturing plant, which is owned by a leading automobile company, Innoson, has been in operation for years and has provided employment opportunities for thousands of people in the region.

During his visit, the Governor praised the company for its contributions to the local economy and reiterated his commitment to supporting businesses in the state.

Soludo said, “I am delighted to visit this manufacturing plant today and see firsthand the impressive work that is being done here. This company has been an important part of our state’s economy for many years and has created many jobs for the local people.

“I am committed to ensuring that we continue to provide a business-friendly environment that encourages companies like this to grow and thrive.”

Speaking at the Company’s new expansion site which sits on Ten Hectares of land, the Governor who highlighted the efforts his administration has made to support businesses in the state, described the new site as massive and a bold statement that signifies that Africa is rising.

He added that if they can really go into heavy machinery industrialization, it will truly signify that Africa is rising in industrialization. He commended Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Chairman and CEO of Innoson Vehicles for believing in Nigeria and Anambra State.

He stressed that even while some people are talking of insecurity, Innoson is expanding.

The Governor spoke about the ongoing road projects in Nnewi including the bank road, the road that leads to the Teaching hospital and others, calling on the small number of youths who are still in the bushes, to come out and join forces with his government and other well meaningful people to build a new Anambra.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma whose address was read by Obinna Chukwuma, welcomed the Governor’s visit and thanked him for his support.

“We are happy to introduce our new expansion site and dedication to manufacturing CNG/LNG. The expansion signifies not just a boost in production but also a surge in employment opportunities, underlining our commitment to local content development and economic growth”.

The Governor’s visit was welcomed by local leaders and business owners who view it as a positive step towards boosting the local economy.

His visit to the vehicle manufacturing plant is part of his commitment to promoting economic development in the state and providing opportunities for residents.

His administration has been focused on supporting businesses, creating jobs, and improving the overall economic well-being of the state.

The Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Pat Igwebuike, Chief of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, MD/CEO ANSIPPA, Hon Mark Okoye, Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi North, and Engineer Chris Obiora, among others, were also present at the event.