Soludo Urges S’East Monarchs To Unite To Reclaim Region

Governor Charles Soludo has extended warm felicitations to traditional rulers in the Southeast, stressing that collaboration is vital to the region’s development.

The governor made this submission at a recent meeting of the South East Traditional Rulers Council, where he stated that it is necessary to foster unity and dwell on each stakeholder’s pivotal role in the region’s advancement.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo urged traditional rulers and other community organisations to collaborate, as that will lead to significant progress.

“As Governors of the South East, we are working together, and so far, so good,” he stated. According to Aburime, the governor acknowledged the rich customs and traditions unique to the South-East zone, recognising the diverse cultures within the region while highlighting the strength that can be found in unity.

