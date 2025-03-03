Soludo Urges Igbo Community In Lagos To Prioritise Investments In S’East

Share

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has called on the Igbo community in Lagos to prioritise the development of their homeland by establishing business hubs that will attract foreign capital and stimulate economic growth in the eastern region.

Speaking at the “Anambra Homeland Consciousness Initiative” event held in Lagos on Sunday, Governor Soludo emphasized the need for Ndigbo to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and wealth for the progress of their own communities.

He said: “We, Ndigbo, are blessed and distinguished people with wisdom, uncommon dynamism, and ingenuity.

“We are like the cactus plant that thrives even in the desert, with the resilience to overcome challenges. Like the cedar tree, we flourish and prosper, generating wealth in every corner of the world.”

However, the governor noted a concerning trend where Ndigbo are often perceived as prioritizing investments in other regions at the expense of their homeland.

“Charity, as they say, begins at home. It has become imperative for us to introspect and reevaluate this tendency in light of the present political and economic realities.

“We must exercise caution and be proactive in safeguarding our business interests.”

Governor Soludo urged the Igbo business community to adopt a “Homeland Consciousness” approach, redirecting investments to the Southeast to drive development, reduce poverty, and foster prosperity.

“We need to build business hubs, create boom towns, and stimulate the influx of foreign capital into our homeland.

“We must channel our resources towards replicating the successes we have achieved elsewhere within our own communities.”

The governor reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that will make the Southeast a thriving economic center, calling on all Igbo entrepreneurs to take bold steps towards building a sustainable and prosperous homeland.

