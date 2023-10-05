Soludo To Park Into New Govt House Next Year

…As Old Complex Becomes Soludo Innovation District

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra will be parking into the Permanent Government House Awka next year while the current Government House Complex becomes the complex for Solution Innovation District (SID).

Recall that the permanent Government House Complex project was awarded in 1996 by the then military administration to an Oil Construction Company where an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) of N10 million was withdrawn from Anambra state allocations monthly until it was stopped by the regime of then-Governor Chris Ngige due to an alleged abandonment of project during the political crisis in the area in 2003.

Twenty years later Gov Charles Soludo revisited the project and work on the project has reached advanced stages as it has been confirmed that the governor would park into the complex next year.

Disclosing this at the 5th International Conference and Exhibitions of the Faculty of Physical Sciences FAPSCON 2023 at the Chukwukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam Anambra East local government area, the Special Adviser to Gov Charles Soludo on Innovative and Business Incubation Miss Chinwe Okoli said that ;

“This current Government House has been designated for Soludo Innovation District with its 14 Hecters of land and by next year it would become our own Silicon Valley as we have it abroad”

“This is because by next year the Governor is moving to the Permanent Government House that is being completed and this would happen next year and the current Government House would become the Soludo Innovation District SID where ideas and innovations are generated and designed and put into use for sustainable economic and Industrial development and it would also create jobs for a lot of people from all walks of life,” she said.

Confirming further the location of the Innovation District, the Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences Chukwukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Prof. Kingsley K Nwozor recalled that;

“During the FAPSCON 2021, we told you that participants would arrive for FAPSCON 2022 via a New Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport. In FAPSCON 2022 we said many would arrive for FASPCON,2023 through the 2nd Niger Bridge.”

“We are now telling you that FAPSCON 2024 will meet a brand new Anambra Government House and Solution Innovation District SID, the state Silicon Valley and many other massive construction sites in the state,” he said.

Nwozor also observed that this year’s conference comes at a time of immense sobriety across every social, economic and political fabric of the country adding that navigating through the subsisting narrow windows of operation requires taking tough decisions and committing to their implementation.

“However we are motivated by the fact that the most consistent parameters in every success story are resilience and focus. For us in the Faculty of Physical Sciences, we are resilient and laser-focused on the goal; university industrialization” he said.

Commissioner for Industry Mr Christian Udechukwu noted that the academia must add something to the quality of what is on ground be it at the first, master or PhD levels positing that the administration of Gov Charles Soludo is all about solutions.

Udechukwu announced that the Ministry has five key mandates of helping small and medium-sized Industries in the state to improve on what they already have at the moment and has created 30,000 Cooperatives to be set up in the production of allied products.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic and Local Organizing Committee Prof Osita Chiaghanam explained that FAPSCON 2023 is poised to address the future of Science, Technology and Innovation by incorporating secondary schools under the banner of young scientists and future innovations.