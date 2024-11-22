Soludo To Increase Health Sector Financing By 57.1%

Share

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has said his administration will continue to improve the health system with the construction, modernisation, and equipment of hospitals and healthcare centres.

With the health sector representing 57 per cent of the 2025 budget, Soludo stated that the state would continue to offer free antenatal and delivery services for pregnant women, with over 70,000 women as beneficiaries.

He said the refurbishing of 326 primary health centres is at advanced stages, while a historic trauma centre is being constructed at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, and the Okpoko General Hospital completed and fully operational, with four other new general hospitals on board soon.

The governor said: “As a proactive government, we have initiated the construction of the Coordinated Wholesale Centre at Oba, and this is a crucial step towards eliminating the issues associated with open and unregulated drug markets in the state.” This was contained in the 2025 budget of N606, 991,849,118 presented by Soludo to the House of Assembly.

