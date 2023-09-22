Soludo To Embark On Sensitisation To Upper Iweka In Onitsha

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has vowed to clean and rid Upper Iweka, Onitsha of touts and illegal structures.

“Soludo stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Upper Iweka, Onitsha on Friday where he assured ndi Anambra of cleaning up Iweka Road.

The Governor announced that there are strict rules for motor park administrators if they want to operate, pointing out that all vehicles must operate within the garages, not loading on the established walkways.

He warned that any garage that does not comply with the directive will be locked up, assuring that Upper Iweka will no longer be a den for touts and criminals.

“From Moore Street-Iweka Road through Ochanja, down to Owerri Road, we are fixing and cleaning up the area to make it clean. All petty traders along the road will be relocated to Oduigbo and Ogbaru,” Soludo said.

He decried how the transport buses block the drainages, ordering them to leave the spots and start loading inside their respective parks.

The Governor stressed the disorderliness and lawlessness in Onitsha are driving away customers who intend to come from far away to trade in the state and warned criminal elements perpetrating illegality and criminality in the state to leave or face the full weight of the law.

“If you must remain in Anambra, you must be gainfully employed. If you are jobless, enrol in the one youth two skills to be empowered. Those who completed the pilot phase will be empowered very soon”, he added.

“On his part, the TC Chairman of Onitsha South, Mr. Emeka Orji who was tasked by the Governor to ensure that transport bus companies that keep loading on drainages are sealed up, lauded the Governor for coming to ascertain the outlook of the area.

Secretary to the State Government Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye Commissioner for Youth Mr Patrick Agha Mba, among others are present with the Governor to the visit.