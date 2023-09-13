Soludo To Commence Palliative Work On 7 Communities Cut Off By Gully Erosion

Palliative work is to commence on the Nnobi-Ojoto gully erosion which three weeks ago cut off seven communities in Idemili North and South local government areas.

The erosion that has separated the people in the area was a result of the persistent downpour that swept across the state in the last three weeks destroying homes, farmlands, and economic trees in the area.

The affected communities include Nnobi, Ideani, Ojoto, Obosi, Mkpor, Alor Eziowelle, and Abatete all in Idemili North and South local government areas.

According to the Commissioner for Works Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma who spoke to reporters in his office:

“We are going to start palliative and intervention work on that gully erosion to save those communities from further destruction and also protect the road”

“That road is very strategic in the state because it connects other communities beyond Idemili North and South local government areas”

“We have opened talks with the contractor on what can be done and I wish to reassure our people that the governor would deliver as promised”

Okeoma announced that a good number of roads have been listed for construction as internal roads and work has commenced in most of them ”

“We doing a great number of internal roads in the state capital territory to reduce the pressure on the major roads and those roads lead to other areas and that means the pressure on the major roads would be reduced after construction,” he said.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had visited the erosion site on an inspection and lamented that Anambra state is the erosion capital of Nigeria adding that Anambra has the smallest land mass in Nigeria after Lagos expressing fears that if something urgent is not done the state stands to lose a lot at the end of the day.