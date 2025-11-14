Soludo To Build 30 New Primary Schools In Communities

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has announced the building of 30 new primary schools in communities in the area in a bid towards deepening the impact of education programmes in the affected areas.

Recall that the missions had taken over schools that used to be under the state government but were later handed over to the churches.

Earlier, the Chief Of Staff to Soludo, Chief Earnest Ezeajughi , had told New Telegraph that about 76 communities are without public schools, a development that had generated protests from the affected towns in the state.

Ezeajughi also confirmed that the clamour by the missions for their schools to be returned to them led to the handing over of those schools to them hence leaving the communities without public schools.

The communities had protested that since the takeover of those schools by the missions, the cost of education paid by parents and care givers had sky – rocketed as the missions charge exorbitant fees leading to their frustrations.