Soludo To Build 30 New Primary Schools In Anambra Communities

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has announced plans to build 30 new primary schools across communities in the state to deepen the impact of education programs in areas affected by school takeovers.

The move follows the takeover of certain schools, previously under the state government, by mission organizations. Earlier, the Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Chief Earnest Ezeajughi, told New Telegraph that about 76 communities are currently without public schools, a development that has sparked protests from affected towns.

Ezeajughi explained that the handover of these schools to the missions, following their request for the return of previously administered institutions, left the communities without access to public education. Residents protested that since the missions assumed control, the cost of education has skyrocketed, with exorbitant fees charged by the missions, causing widespread frustration among parents and caregivers.

Confirming the new school project, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the initiative is necessary to strengthen education in the affected areas. “The council agreed to build an additional thirty new primary schools across communities after receiving reports of areas lacking public primary and secondary schools. This will deepen the impact of the education programs of the Soludo government and ensure that every community benefits from the administration’s free education policy,” he stated.