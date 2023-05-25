Soludo Tasks FG On Oseakwa Sea Port/ Anambra- Lokoja Road

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has taken over the fight for the revival of the good old Oseakwa Sea Port abandoned shortly after the Nigerian Civil War, urging the Federal Government to expedite action in the dredging of the River Niger channels to the Atlantic Ocean.

Recall that businessmen in the South East have been lamenting their excruciating experiences clearing goods from the Lagos Sea Port and the hell they have been facing in transporting goods down to the area.

Soludo who was speaking at the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge contended that it is not only the Second Niger Bridge and the dredging of the River Niger into the Atlantic Ocean that are the only demand by the South East but also the construction of the Anambra Lokoja Road which would open up businesses to Abuja capital city.

“The people of the South East have agitated, we have complained and petitioned and about five key infrastructural projects are supposed to be the game changer for the development of the South East”.

“One is obviously the dredging of about three channels that will give the South East access to the Atlantic to be able to bring their goods down to the South East, the second happens to be the second Niger Bridge, and the third is the Expressway that will link Anambra to Lokoja. That will actually open up the East, in three hours you will be at Abuja, the fourth happens to be the gas pipeline that has largely bypassed the South East and the fifth is the railway that we are agitating”

“Of these five, it is our pleasure and joy today in the South East that we have come to tick good to one of them and a major one at that and that is the Second Niger Bridge”

“We are really overjoyed at least for the other four, with the incoming President-Elect who would be sworn in on Monday, we will come shopping for the other four and as we hope probably, the rest of the four will be granted in the coming four years or thereabout”

“I think today there is nothing else other than to express our profound gratitude. There’s no point in deliberating on the importance of this bridge. People describe it as a game changer for Asaba, Delta, and Anambra”

“They are like the twin cities of New York and New Jersey, that’s how I comprehend it, fundamental change, creating that aligning the new axis of prosperity and we hope in other ones, other jigsaw parts of the puzzle will be fixed and then the South East will get up and bloom economically”