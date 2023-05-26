Soludo Tasks FG On Oseakwa Sea Port, Anambra-Lokoja Road

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has taken over the fight for the revival of the good old Oseakwa Sea Port abandoned shortly after the Nigerian civil war urging the Federal government to expedite action in the dredging of the River Niger channels to the Atlantic Ocean.

It would be recalled that businessmen in the South East has been lamenting their excruciating experiences clearing goods from the Lagos Sea Port and the hell they have been facing in transporting goods down to the area Soludo who was speaking on the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge contended that it is not only the Second Niger Bridge and the dredging of the River Niger into the Atlantic ocean that are the only demand by the South East, but also the construction of the Anambra-Lokoja Road which would open up businesses to Abuja capital city.