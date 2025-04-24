Soludo Tackles 1,000 Erosion Sites In 3 Years

Share

In the past three years, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has addressed over 1,000 active erosion sites in the State as part of efforts to combat flooding and soil erosion across the 179 communities in the region.

This initiative comes as the State government has begun preliminary plans to prevent flooding in the coastal regions of Anambra ahead of the 2025 rainy season.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime: “With over 1,000 active erosion sites, flooding that displaced entire communities, a broken waste system, and air quality so poor that Onitsha was once ranked the most polluted city in the world, Anambra was crying out for environmental redemption.

“Three years later, that cry is being answered—not with press releases, but with policies, partnerships, and purposeful action.

“Through the newly established Anambra State Erosion, Watershed, and Climate Change Agency, numerous high-risk sites have received life-saving interventions. These include the Nkpor-Ideani erosion site, Ozubulu road-cut, Ezioko-Oko site, Milatel site in Awka, the Agulu-Awka/Paul University erosion corridor, the Awgbu-Amokpala gully, the Cosmetics Market flood basin in Nkpor, and the heavily flooded Ekwulobia zone.”

In response to predictions of flood disasters across the country, Anambra’s Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who also chairs the Flood Management Committee, said: “Anambra State is one of the States that is always affected by flooding, and as you know, it is a natural disaster that cannot be completely averted.”

“However, we have started preliminary arrangements ahead of the flood, such as upgrading facilities at the 27 holding camps, which you call IDP camps.”

“The Ministry of Health is overseeing the situation, with health facilities being inspected and upgraded to prevent any serious effects when the flood arrives. We have also directed the local government chairmen to carry out sensitization campaigns in communities that may be affected by the flooding.”

Ibezim further explained that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is already receiving food supplies and medical supplies from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), faith-based organizations, corporate bodies, and public-spirited individuals who are making donations to the state government in preparation for the flooding.

“You know, while this issue is a government concern, it also requires the assistance of everyone. All hands must be on deck to avert deaths and other disaster-related issues, and that means everyone is involved.

“Churches, faith-based organizations, corporate bodies, as well as NGOs and public-spirited individuals, have all been playing their part, and their contributions will go a long way in preparing for the flood. We are determined not to be caught unprepared this 2025,” he noted.

Share