Fire Outbreak: Soludo Sympathises With Market Victims

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the executive Governor of Anambra State has sympathised with the victims of the devastating fire incident at Ahịa Mgbede, opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the midnight fire which occurred on Tuesday, January 14 burnt several shops to rubble, destroying goods and properties worth multi-million naira.

The Governor’s consolatory message was contained in a press statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

While assuring the affected victims, Soludo also commended the efforts of the Anambra State Fire Service and other emergency responders who worked tirelessly to contain the fire and minimise further damage.

The statement read in part, “Soludo lamented that the tragic event has resulted in significant loss of property and livelihood for numerous business owners, plunging them into immense hardship and despair.

“Also, Soludo urged market leaders and business owners across the state to always exercise caution and adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent such tragic occurrences.”

