Soludo Swears-In New Commissioner Of Finance

…Reminds Him Of Important Of Public Service

Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State on Wednesday sworn in Mr Okafor Izuchukwu Moses as the newly appointed Commissioner for Finance.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Excutive Chambers, Government House Awka.

Performing the function, Governor Soludo congratulated the new Commissioner and welcomed him as a member of the Anambra State Executive Council.

He also commiserated with him for accepting the privilege to serve and urged him to always read the oath of office and allegiance because it will remind him of the larger interest to serve not only as a Finance Commissioner but also as a member of the larger team.

While stating that the team is laying the foundation for a livable and prosperous homeland, the Governor emphasized that the oath of office defines the purpose of public service, to give something beyond oneself, to be part of the solution team, and that there is only one single purpose which is to lay the foundation of a livable and prosperous homeland.

He reminded the new Commissioner that his ministry is only one department, but beyond that, he has a larger responsibility and that the oath of office does not specify which ministry but public office with integrity.

In a vote of thanks, the newly appointed Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, appreciated the Governor for finding him worthy to serve.

He assured the Governor, members of ANSEC, and ndi Anambra that he will serve the state diligently with all his strength, talents, and resources”. He said.