Soludo Support Group Dismisses Alleged Controversy, Says We’re Together

Against reports in some quarters that the shadowing Support Group for the victory of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is being rocked by in-house controversy, the body has dismissed those claims contending that they are machinations of the opposition.

It was alleged that the Convener of Soludo Support Group (SSG) and Deputy Chief Of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye had instigated a crisis in the body by hijacking the leadership of the body.

When contacted Me Chinedu Nwoye was said to be away on an official assignment and reporters were directed to members of the executive committee of the body.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the body, Comrade Emmanuel Oramalu described those allegations as the machinations of fifth columnists whose stock in trade is to seek undue relevance for their own personal gains.

Also, the Secretary General of the body Dr Sir Okoli Emmanuel Chigozie noted that such reports need to be ignored in the first place insisting that there is a plot to distract the governor from delivering on his mandate.

“The purpose and objective of the SSG were to develop consistent political pressure and campaign on the electorate and the political class to propel Prof Soludo towards becoming the Governor of Anambra. During the post-election period, the SSG will be mediating between the electorate and the executive to ensure that the dividends of democracy are seamlessly delivered as Governor Soludo is marvellously doing currently”

“Similarly, the Convener (Glamour) has the legitimate right to remove any officer (s) holding on trust any position (s), if, by the judgement of the Convener, those persons have sufficiently derailed or stumbled in pursuing the set goals and objectives of the SSG.

Therefore, the armchair judges should not from the comfort of their homes adjudicate on SSG internal matters that they have infant knowledge about. This is QED and settled”

“Thanks to Hon Chinedu Nwoye who also doubles as Chief Protocol Officer and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor who saw the dangerous trend by these agitators and stepped in to not only stop their move but endeavouring to set the record straight that the real reason why we voted Mr Governor was to develop Anambra State and truly he is doing very well at this”

“Now everyone has begun to sing the song of the success of Soludo instead of the song of lamentations seeing that the bigger picture is building Anambra into the liveable homeland we all desire and not dwelling on the shallow ideology of personal appointment which can never go round to everyone but the development will surely benefit the overall good of Anambra people”

“The essence of governance is to do that which will benefit the overall good of the majority and not the few”

“Truly Solution is Here and we can all see and feel it. Thanks to our Solution Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo CFR and to Hon Chinedu Nwoye who has reactivated and redirected the minds of the people to see the bigger picture of development as the true reason why we voted and will still vote for him again”