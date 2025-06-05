Soludo Storms Onitsha As Flood Submerges 2,000 Buildings

Share

Last Tuesday’s heavy downpour that swept across major towns in Anambra State, yesterday, submerged an estimated 2,000 buildings in the commercial town of Onitsha and major markets in the state.

The flooding which cut off major roads and vehicles in Onitsha also swept away goods of traders at the main market, Ochanja and Oye -Agu Abagana markets respectively, while vehicles were stocked for several hours far into the night as commuters lamented their predicaments.

The flooding also carried large supply of debris from the upper part of Onitsha to the lower plane, heading towards the River Niger only to hang up at blocked water channels.

To this end, Governor Charles Soludo has ordered the relevant departments and his aides to commence work in Onitsha and make proper assessment of the remote and immediate causes.

Share