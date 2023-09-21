Soludo Speaks On Declaration Of Free Education In Anambra Public Schools

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday disclosed the reason for stopping the payment of all fees, including tuition in all public schools in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Soludo had announced free education in public schools from Primary to JSS 3 following his visit to Premier Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Council Area of the state.

Speaking on the development, the governor identified four categories of schools in the state, private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools, and public schools, the poor people attend the last category of school, which he explained will be used as a model in school administration and management.

The Governor, however, said those affected are pupils in nursery to primary six, and JSS. 1 to 3 students.

The governor added that the aim is to go back to the basics when education was used as the equalizer, such that children from poor and rich backgrounds would attend the same school and compete favourably.

He noted that his administration will commence massive infrastructural development in all government-run schools in the coming weeks.