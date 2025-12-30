Soludo Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law, Increases Budget To N766bn

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, approving an increased budget size of ₦766 billion, up from the ₦757 billion earlier proposed to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Soludo had presented the initial budget estimate last month, but following budget defence and deliberations, the lawmakers, in their discretion, raised the total expenditure to ₦766 billion.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget prioritises economic growth, accelerated infrastructure development, and enhanced social welfare programmes across the state.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Soludo described the budget as a strategic roadmap rather than a mere financial document.

“This budget is more than numbers; it is a strategic plan crafted to deliver on our administration’s promises. We focused on what truly matters to the people, ensuring that resources are allocated to address critical needs in our communities,” he said.

Beyond the appropriation law, the governor also assented to three other bills, underscoring his administration’s commitment to good governance and sustainable development.

The newly signed laws are the Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 3) Law, 2025; the Anambra State Taxes, Levies and Presumptive Tax (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025; and the Anambra State Correctional Service Law, 2025.

Governor Soludo commended the Anambra State House of Assembly for its cooperation and diligence, describing the legislature as a vital partner in the state’s development drive.

“Our productive partnership with the House of Assembly has been crucial. Their thoroughness and cooperation have helped to deliver laws that will accelerate the development and prosperity of Anambra State,” he stated.

He explained that although the executive submitted a draft budget of ₦757 billion, the legislature, after extensive reviews, made a marginal upward adjustment to ₦766 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

“So, we now get to work,” the governor added.

Soludo further reaffirmed the guiding principles of his administration, stressing that transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance remain central to governance in Anambra State.

“These are not just ideals; they are the bedrock of our government. By enacting these laws, we are creating an enabling environment for effective service delivery and sustainable growth,” he said.