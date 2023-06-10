Soludo Should Train 1,800 Youths To Boost Food Production In Anambra

You visited many communities in Anambra State on a medical mission, what were your findings?

Yes it was a medical mission but in the course of my mission, I discovered that our state has a lot to offer in the area of food production and I know that Governor Charles Soludo has an agenda in that area but it has become important that as someone who has traveled far and wide I need to make my own contribution to- wards that sector which is agriculture.

Healthcare delivery is as important as agriculture and if we have sufficient food supply most of these health challenges would be reduced, and it behooves on everyone to assist government in that area. Charles Soludo has been the most respected and admired Governor since the inception of the state in 1991. Ndi Anambra expectation for the governor to deliver is too high and to make Anambra State more prosperous.

The anticipation of Ndi Anambra people includes Soludo’s administration providing good roads, food security, healthcare, safety of its people and education. The governor is a person with political will and a visionary leader. However, 95 percent of the population must understand the challenges and barriers the governor faces. They do not know that Anambra is not a wealthy state.

How do you think this can be achieved going by your submissions?

Anambra can be a farming state with three-quarters of the state as farmland. Food insecurity occurs when an individual goes without food due to a lack of money for one day or two.

A farm is the raising of food crops or livestock for sale and could include ranches and dairies. Soludo’s administration could collaborate or partner with Anambra Chamber of Commerce, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (AN- SIPPA), and Colleges of Agriculture to help beginner farmers understand the steps needed to achieve the dream of having their farms.

Farmers and ranchers need to know about growing crops and forages- fertilisation management, managing livestock (nutrition, health, genetics), marketing, and general business management (ac- counting, taxes). Government can assist potential farmers on where to seek assistance from good sources, not those taking advantage of inexperienced people.

Also there is the need to educate the new farmers on the proper management of insect and mite pests and the instructions for using them with corn crops, soybeans. We should also have farmers’ advocates trained to carry the message to the schools, churches and the rural areas, and with this people can get more engaged in food production.

The governor should create Sustainable Food Advocates in the 181 towns and communities in Anambra State. These individuals who are skilled in farming, especially the Colleges of Agriculture and expert farmers, have the responsibility through events, conventions, and other speaking engagements to educate prospective farmers, growers, and business owners on how to grow food successfully, which will include the best soil to use, manure, the correct moisture.

But stakeholders in the agricultural sector are worried that most institutions that have bias for agriculture are not doing enough?

They may be right or wrong but the involvement of these institutions has multiplayer effects on the area of boosting food production. Colleges of Agriculture could have their students cultivate and produce an average of nine tons of produce yearly, yams and cassava. You can see the output by the end of each planting season and when you equally bring in what our regular farmers are putting up your guess is as good as mine.

When you talk about institutions you don’t rule out our communities because they are a kind of institution and communities could work closely with volunteers to develop one hectare of land in cassava with stipends. The school of Agriculture may be an animal science department that would be in the field to teach and support small farmers in poultry farming.

Soludo’s administration should create a total of 1,800 skilled farmers throughout the state. Each town selects 10 potential farmers. Involve the experts and various institutions to teach or educate these individuals on agriculture techniques. He advocates for policy and regulatory reforms to improve the efficiency and integration of domestic food markets and reduce barriers to food trade.

With good planning, Soludo’s administration could produce good onions, peppers, and beans. Anambra could become an agricultural state where cattle, guinea corn (sorghum), and sheep would be adequate. One of our small farmers’ challenges is the need for more infrastructure. Many small farmers struggle to establish profit margins because they must invest in the infrastructure.

But the real farmers lament what they call neglect by banks and government agencies…

Yes most of the time the voices of small farmers and those who need greater access to local food are often ignored. The state governor should target to provide access roads to all the food-producing areas to make food prices cheaper. Soludo is already doing well in road infrastructure.

In late 2022, I traveled to Awba Ofemili on a medical mission and observed heavy road construction along Amansea, Ugbenu, Ebenebe, Ugbene, and Awba Ofemili by Soludo. Awba Ofemili is a rice-producing area that produces fish. With good roads, people from Awka would easily travel to the site and buy fresh fish.

Most farmers in the State use simple production techniques to produce food crops for family consumption and little for sale. Easy crops to grow include beans, sunflowers, and sweet potatoes. The key is to find the right plot of land, have plan capacity, and put in hard work.

Soludo’s administration should partner with other food agencies to mechanized rice production in Awba Ofemili and elsewhere, improve supply chains to reduce post-harvest food losses, improve hygiene in food distribution channels, and better link production and consumption centres.

The availability of soft loans would be paramount to increasing food production in the state. The Governor should work with various banks and other institutions to guarantee soft loans to our farmers. Experts in agriculture should inspect these farmers who have state loans often. The Governor could seek financial assistance from Anambra billionaires, millionaires, Foundations, and Nonprofit Organisations.

Soludo’s administration should work with the private sector, governments, scientists, and others to strengthen capacities to assess and manage food safety risks in the state. Anambra could become a significant producer of cocoa and oil palm. Oil palm or palm oil is a lucrative vegetable oil. It may be used to produce bar soaps used locally for washing.

Kernel cake derived from kernel production serves as a feed for dairy cattle with high protein. Oil palm has many by- products, such as washing detergents and cosmetics. If Anambra becomes the largest producer of palm oil or cassava in Nigeria, the economic potential would be enormous revenue both domestic and exports.

Another cash crop is rubber; Anambra should increase rubber production to become the leading state. Cashew nuts and groundnuts have become popular in the world. Anambra cashew nuts could be exported to all parts of the world.