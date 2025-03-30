Soludo Sets Up Town Union President-General Council

Share

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dissolved the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) following the illegal membership of 18 former President Generals in the body.

Additionally, Soludo appointed Vincent Dike, the President General of Orifite Community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, as the new and substantive President General of all town unions in the State.

The Governor also announced the establishment of the Town Union President General Council, which will now manage the affairs of town unions and replace the dissolved ASATU.

During a closed-door meeting with all 179 community President Generals in Anambra State who had gathered for a fresh ASATU election following the expiration of Titus Akpudo’s tenure, Soludo declared that it was wrong for individuals whose tenure had expired to remain in the association.

He said that the affected individuals were no longer members of the body.

Before this decision, about 18 former President Generals continued to participate in ASATU, which the Governor described as illegal and unacceptable.

Governor Soludo also criticized the registration of town unions with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), arguing that this commercialized the unions rather than preserving their original purpose of fostering peace and development in their respective communities.

“The idea of registering town unions with CAC is totally wrong. As President Generals, you were elected by the people to serve within a constitutionally stipulated tenure—just as I was elected as governor. You cannot convert town unions into business enterprises or corporate bodies.”

“I am also aware that some President Generals whose tenures have expired are still part of ASATU, which is wrong. Once your tenure ends, you can no longer be a member of the state body, as membership is strictly for serving President Generals.”

Governor Soludo emphasized that ASATU no longer exists and has been replaced by the Town Union President General Council, which will now be headed by Vincent Dike.

“Moving forward, ASATU is dissolved. In its place, we now have the Town Union President General Council, which will be led by Chief Vincent Dike, the President General of Orifite Community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.”

Soludo further outlined that the Council will meet every three months, with Local Government Mayors presiding, while a general meeting of all President Generals will be held at the Government House, chaired by Chief Vincent Dike.

Soludo reiterated that the President Generals are the Chairmen of Security Committees in their respective communities. He urged them to work closely with Traditional Rulers and Local Government Mayors to maintain peace and security.

“The security of lives and property is in your hands. You are the leaders of the Agunechemba Security Squad, and you must work closely with Traditional Rulers and Local Government Mayors to ensure peace and security in your communities.”

He also clarified that the appointment of the Chairman of the Town Union President General Council is at the governor’s prerogative, signaling an end to the previous system where President Generals conducted their own elections.

“The appointment of the Chairman of the Town Union President General Council is at the governor’s sole discretion. The former system, where President Generals conducted elections, is no longer applicable.”

