Soludo Sets Up 5-Man Panel Of Enquiry Into Awka Igweship Tussle

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has inaugurated a five-man panel of enquiry over the lingering Igweship tussle in the ancient Awka Town.

Recall that in the last ten years, the Awka town has been divided over the utentic Eze- Uzi of Awka town, which has pitted Obi Gibson Nwosu and Ozo Austin Ndigwe, who claimed that Nwosu has been dethroned.

The Commission was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Hall at Light House, Awka.

The Commission is chaired by Hon. Justice Paul Obidigwe (Rtd), former Chief Judge of Anambra State. Other members of the panel include:

Prof. Kate Omenugha – Secretary

HRH Dr Ben Emeka (Igwe Umueri) – Member

Barr. Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu – Member

Rev. Fr. Barr. Maurice Izunwa – Member

The Governor charged the Commission to conduct a thorough, impartial, and comprehensive inquiry into the issues that have led to tensions over the revered traditional stool.

The Commission is mandated to: “Determine the remote and immediate causes of the dispute over the traditional stool “Eze Uzu” of Awka”

“Ascertain whether Chief Gibson Nwosu, known as “Eze Uzu II” of Awka, was appropriately dethroned”

“Determine whether Chief Austin Ndigwe was duly selected and installed as the legitimate traditional ruler of Awka and whether he is legitimately functioning in that capacity”

“Make recommendations to the State Government on necessary steps to bring the dispute to a definitive end”

In carrying out its assignment, the Commission is expected to be guided by the provisions of the Traditional Rulers Amended Constitution for Awka Town 1986, as well as the Constitution of Awka Development Union and Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 2007.

Governor Soludo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, emphasised the importance of upholding due process, respect for tradition, and the rule of law in resolving the matter, noting that the peace and unity of Awka remain paramount to his administration.

The Commission is required to conclude its inquiry and submit its report to the Governor on or before March 17, 2026.

The establishment of the Commission marks a significant step by the Anambra State Government toward resolving the lingering leadership dispute and restoring harmony in Awka.