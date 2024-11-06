Soludo Sends Condolence To Nigerian Army Over Lagbaja’s Death

Share

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has expressed sadness over the death of Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who passed away on Tuesday.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a press statement signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday, November 6.

Soludo offered his deepest sympathies to President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, and the bereaved family of the late General Lagbaja, depicting the loss as irreparable.

He, however, described General Lagbaja’s untimely departure at the age of 56 as a huge loss to the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole.

Speaking further, the Governor prays that Almighty God grants the late general’s soul eternal rest and provides his family with the comfort needed to bear this great loss.

The statement read in part, “The governor reiterated that General Lagbaja’s distinguished military career, marked by his exceptional service and dedication to our nation’s security, serves as a tribute to his uncompromising commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“As an alumnus of the prestigious US Army War College, General Lagbaja brought unparalleled expertise to his role, serving with distinction in various capacities, including as platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

“His leadership in critical internal security operations, from Operation ZAKI in Benue State to Operations Lafiya Dole, Udoka, and Forest Sanity, further demonstrated his tactical acumen and relentless dedication to Nigeria’s peace and stability.

