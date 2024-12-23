Soludo Seeks Structured, Safer Approach

Share

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has called for more structured and safer approach to distributing relief materials or palliatives to prevent stampedes and loss of lives.

Soludo, in a statement yesterday by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, made the call while reacting to the stampede that occurred during a rice-sharing event for the less privileged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the stampede which claimed 22 lives and left many others injured, occured at Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday.

The governor expressed deep grief on the tragic loss of lives and sympathised with families of those who lost their loved ones.

“I extend my deepest condolences to families of the deceased, especially the women, the elderly, pregnant, nursing mothers and children who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“According to available information, the state government acknowledges that the Obi Jackson Foundation, led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi, organised the event.

“And the event was with the noble intention of sharing relief materials to the less privileged during this festive season.

“However, the resulting tragedy underscores the urgent need for a more structured and safer approach to distributing such assistance to prevent stampede and loss of lives,” he said.

The governor said a prompt and thorough investigation had been initiated to determine the root causes of the unfortunate event.

