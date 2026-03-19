Soludo Seeks Police Enforcement Of Panel Report

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has urged the Police to enforce the report of the panel of enquiry regarding the Chieftaincy tussle in Awka Ancient Kingdom.

New Telegraph recalls that the panel recently submitted it’s report which reaffirmed that Obi Gibson Nwosu as the Ezeuzu 2 of Awka Kingdom dismissing Ozo Austin Ndigwe who has been parading himself as Eze Uzu 3 of Awka.

Soludo made this appeal while receiving the Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu who paid him a congratulatory visit on his second term in office.

The IGP was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police for South East geopolitical zone Kenechukwu Onwuemelie who came in company of the state police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu.

The Governor noted that their leadership comes at a critical time when enhanced security collaboration is essential for sustaining peace and economic development in the State.

Governor Soludo further emphasised the importance of continuous synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and the State Government, assuring the Command of his administration’s support in strengthening security architecture and improving public safety across Anambra State.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the Inspector-General, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to deepening strategic partnerships with the State Government and other security stakeholders to ensure the protection of lives and property.

He noted that the visit underscored the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening collaboration with the State Government in ensuring sustained peace, security, and public safety across Anambra State and the South East region at large.