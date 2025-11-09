Soludo Salutes Anambra Electorate, Praises Tinubu For Upholding Democracy

Governor Charles Soludo has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Anambra electorate for reelecting him for a second term, describing them as true democrats who have made a clear statement of support.

He also commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for ensuring that the democratic process thrived, allowing the will of the people to prevail.

Speaking at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, Governor Soludo noted that his victory marks a significant improvement over his first-term election results.

“This is a moment to congratulate the people of Anambra. Four years ago, we were elected with 112,000 votes, but this time you spoke loudly with 73 percent of the total votes. This is a show of solidarity and a very emphatic statement,” he said.

“Out of 326 wards, we lost only six and won all 21 local government areas. This reflects the strong partnership we have built with the people at all levels, and we are moving forward in unity.”

The Governor also thanked the INEC Chairman and the commission’s ICT team, noting that 99 percent of the results had been uploaded quickly, demonstrating the transparency and credibility of the election.

“Except for a few isolated cases, the election was very free, fair, and credible,” he said.

Soludo extended a hand of camaraderie to his fellow contestants, acknowledging the spirit of healthy competition and promising collaboration for the progress of the state.

“To my brothers, we were 16 contestants, and obviously only one person would emerge victorious. We have had our challenges, but we will still meet at functions, share drinks the Anambra way, and work together to make Anambra better,” he added.

The Governor emphasized that his administration remains focused on serving the people, stating:

“Ours is an assignment with a deadline. For me, we will work tirelessly for the people of Anambra with no minute lost.”