Soludo Revokes Millennium City Estate Land Over Non Compliance

In a bid to ensuring compliance and due diligence with the Memorandum Of Understanding MOU between it and Estate owners, Anambra state government has revoked lands within the Millennium City Estate which it failed to meet with.

It would be recalled that private Estate owners had been directed to follow the model and specifications reached before the approval of their lands .

The revocation took place on Wednesday when the enforcement team of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA vsisited the area to ensure due diligence.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ACTDA, Dr. Ossy Onuko, the exercise is part of the agency’s ongoing Operation Keep Awka Clean, which seeks to ensure proper urban planning and promote active development across the capital territory.

Dr. Onuko explained that many developers had acquired government lands with the expectation of developing them within three years but have not yet commenced construction.

He emphasized that (ACTDA)is committed to stopping land speculation and ensuring that all allocated lands serve their intended purpose for the benefit of residents.

He added that the agency is working closely with the Anambra State Ministry of Lands to enforce development standards, revoke undeveloped plots when necessary and reassign them to developers who are ready to build within the stipulated period.

Also speaking, the Head of Development Control Unit of ACTDA, Mr. Charles Ekwunife, described the slow progress as disappointing, noting that the layout was intended to be a flagship development for Awka.

He explained that all allocated lands are expected to be developed in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the government and Awka Millennium City Estate, which stipulated that the estate should have reached an appreciable level of development within the first three years.

Earlier in her remarks, the Facility Manager of Awka Millennium City Estate, Mrs. Nwanneka Nwachukwu, acknowledged that development in the estate has been slow, revealing that the estate has not attained up to 20 per cent development.

According to her, the estate management had engaged property owners through mails, meetings and sensitisation programmes to encourage development.

She commended ACTDA for its swift intervention which she noted aligns with the vision of building a functional community rather than leaving the land undeveloped.