Soludo Restates Commitment to Improved Security, Amenities in Anambra

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has pledged his commitment to improving the security situation in the state, including other key social amenities, in a bid to improved standards of living of residents of the state.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Law Mefor, made available to Saturday Telegraph, stated that the governor made this known during his award as the most-performing governor in primary healthcare in the Southeast and in Nigeria, where he won a combined sum of $1.2 million in the two categories.

Mefor in the statement noted that Soludo’s security intervention through Operation Udo Ga-Achi is aimed at making the state, a safe place in the country, and this was approved by the State’s Executive Council.

The Commissioner explained that the report of the consultative meetings between relevant ministries, departments and agencies and the private sector on the Anambra State Action on Business Enabling Reform (SABER) programme was well-thought-out and approved. This was consequent upon the state’s number one position in Southern Nigeria and seventh in the country in the last peer review.

In another development, the Anambra State Executive Council approved the contract for the rehabilitation of Eze Uzu Junction, Agu-Awka, and the front of the ANSIEC Office to Arroma Junction along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, and the completion of the Asphalt Wearing Course of the access road of the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra East LGA.

