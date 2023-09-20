Soludo Resolves Over 87 Communal Crisis In Anambra

…says the Chief Of Staff.

A total of eighty-seven lingering communal crises have so far been resolved by the administration of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

To this end the Chief Of Staff to the governor, Chief Earnest Ezeadighi has urged other communities that are still neck deep in crisis would also be settled in due time.

Ezeadighi disclosed this when over one thousand residents of Isuaniocha carried a peaceful protest to the government over some issues bringing disunity and insecurity in the town.

Youths, aged men and women including the oldest man in the community carried placards with various inscriptions as they marched to the gate of the Anambra State government House, Chanting songs of solidarity while demanding the governor, Chukwuma Soludo to give them immediate attention by resolving their grievances.

Addressing the people, the Chief of Staff who was accompanied by the Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Tony Nwabunwanne, said the administration of Professor Soludo will not relent in ensuring that there is peace in Isuaniocha and by extension, every Community in the state.

According to him, the present administration had recovered several lands belonging to Secondary Schools across the state and so will immediately look into that of Isuaniocha Secondary School land which is one of the contending issues causing problems in the area.

” We have heard your concerns and also read them on your placards, we heard all that you said, and to summarize it they are two major things, the land that people have taken in secondary School and the issue of Igweship, so Mr Governor will look into your two main critical cases and come back to you” the Chief of Staff stated.

Earlier, the leader of the Protesters and Acting President General of Isuaniocha, Mr Friedrik Egwunwa regretted that the government failed to keep their promise that a committee would be set up to look into the matter during the last protest by the people, reason he said prompted them to block the entrance gate of the government house so that proper attention will be giving to the disappointed residents.

Mr Egwunwa said the Isuaniocha Community had a laid down procedure of choosing who their traditional ruler would be and never a time was it done through kangaroo election.

According to him, the people reject the imposition of a Traditional ruler on them by a few individuals who he alleged were responsible for the sale of the schoolland and other atrocious acts in the town.