Soludo Resolves Crisis In 76 Anambra Communities

In less than two years, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has resolved lingering crises in about seventy six Communities in the area.

These communal crises had been on for several years before he came into the saddle and claimed lives and property in the affected area due to tussles over who would become the Traditional Rulers and President Generals in those areas.

According to the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye who disclosed this shortly after being conferred with a Chieftaincy title by his Community Traditional Ruler Igwe Uzor Alex Onyiudo of Ogidi town, he noted that the era of appointing Caretaker Executives in the towns have gone.

“Before we came into the saddle we inherited countless crises in so many Communities in Anambra state which had lingering litigations at the courts”

“Those crises had to do with who becomes Traditional Ruler or the President General of those towns and it had in the past claimed lives and property”

“But at inception, Gov Charles Soludo took up the challenge of resolving those crisis as most of the pending cases at the courts were withdrawn and elections were conducted under the watch of the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Matters Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne”

“Today peace has returned to those communities and the era of Caretaker Executives in the towns is gone”

“This is what the APGA government led by Prof Charles Soludo is doing to ensure the security of lives and property and put in place governance at the rural areas”

Obiokoye further noted that the policy of making Anambra state a Livable prosperous and healthy smart City State is being achieved by restoring peace in the rural areas adding that with the roles of the respective local government area Chairmen socioeconomic development has been a reality.

“You see you cannot achieve anything without peace and security and when you have lingering communal crisis it becomes difficult to develop that area but we salute our governor for what he has done and is still doing in our towns”; he said.

Obiokoye dismissed claims from some quarters that the process of electing Traditional Rulers and President Generals of communities is suspiciously contending that each community has a constitution and guidelines for the election of their leaders noting that in the event of no gazetted modes of election, the government advises that a constitution be drafted by the communities to become the laws of the land to guide the electoral process.