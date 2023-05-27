Soludo: Release Nnamdi Kanu To Me, I’ll Produce Him On Demand

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before exiting office on 29 May. Soludo stated upon release, Kanu will be kept in a secure accommodation in Awka, the state capital with a pledge to hand him to the Federal Government any time he is needed by security and judicial authorities.

The governor made the appeal in a letter dated 20 April and addressed to President Buhari which was released and obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday. In the letter, Soludo said the continued detention of the IPOB leader has continued to affect residents of the South-east who are forced to observe a sit-at home order on Mondays out of fear.

The governor expressed surprise that despite a call by the United Nations Human Rights Council for the release of Kanu and various court rulings in Nigeria freeing him, the Federal Government has refused to release him. “In the meantime, the continued detention of Mazi Kanu has created war, for want of a better description, can be seen as systemic insecurity in the South-east.

“Some supporters of Mazi Kanu have imposed the obnoxious and harmful sit-at-home order every Monday in the South-east, while all manner of criminal gangs- kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers etc.- now masquerade as ‘freedom fighters’ or those fighting for the release of Mazi Kanu,” he wrote.

Soludo told the president that Kanu was reported to be “gravely ill” with life-threatening conditions which he listed to include serious heart condition, hypertension and low potassium levels. The governor stressed that the medical conditions require specialist medi- cal care and interventions which are unavailable at the SSS facility where Kanu is currently being detained.

“In the light of the foregoing, it is my earnest prayer that Mr. President may kindly consider the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Kanu as demanded by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the Federal High Court. “This will be the right thing to do as a country that should extol the principle of the rule of law in compliance with the international law and conventions that Nigeria is signatory to,” Soludo added.

The governor told President Buhari to consider granting Kanu an “Administrative bail on compassionate grounds and as part of national healing” if there were persisting grounds that would make his unconditional release “untenable.” “In this circumstance, I am prepared to take him (Kanu) on bail.

My government is prepared to provide him with alternative secured accommodation at Awka where he will have access to appropriate medical care, among others, and make him available when required,” he assured. He said it was necessary for President Buhari to release the IPOB leader given that Nigeria has gone through a “very consequential election” and that part of the smart steps to be taken must include an agenda for national healing and addressing lingering insecurity, especially in the South-east.

The Governor pointed out that the fight against insecurity in the region has not fared well because of lack of “wider constructive engagement/dialogue between the Federal government, South-east leaders and other critical stakeholders on a form of coordinated political solution.”

He said the release of Kanu was not only a legal or compassionate thing to do, but also a patriotic act to advance the cause of security, peace and development of the South-east region. “As you shepherd a transition process to handover to your successor, you might as well help to smoothen his easy take-off by resolving some of the lingering issues such as Mazi Kanu’s detention.

“I therefore respectfully call on you, as statesman, to discharge a historic show of mercy and release Nnamdi Kanu before your handover on the 29th May, 2023,” Soludo concluded in his letter.