Soludo Reels Out Plan To Bury Late Father, Says He Lived A Decent Life

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State has rolled out plans on how to bury his late father, Simeon Soludo.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo lost his dad on Monday, November 6 at the age of 92 years.

Speaking on the burial arrangement, the governor said his late father will be buried under strict compliance with the Anambra State burial laws.

Soludo made this known shortly after he received a condolence letter from members of the State Executive Council, delivered by the Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu.

Soludo, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, thanked members of ANSEC for their thoughtfulness and solidarity at this difficult moment.

The statement read, “The governor reiterated the symbolic coincidence of his father’s death, saying he died at about 7:45 am on Monday, November 6, 2023, which coincided with the anniversary of his election.

“Soludo further said his father lived a befitting life and will be accorded a decent burial devoid of obscenities. He added that the burial will be in strict compliance with the Anambra burial laws. No fanning of ego!

“The governor, however, promised to issue a formal statement in regards to the burial arrangements.

No person shall erect any billboard, banner, or posters of the deceased. Persons are allowed to erect only directional posts. No directional post shall be erected before seven days to the burial date and should be removed not later than seven days after the burial date.

“No person shall deposit a corpse in the mortuary beyond two months from the date of death. Any person who contravenes this shall pay a fine of N100,000 or serve an imprisonment term of six months, or both.

“No person is allowed to block a road for any burial except with permission from the appropriate local government authority.

No person shall publicly display a casket for fabrication and sale in the state, and any person who contravenes is liable to pay a fine of N50,000 or go to jail for one month, or both.

“There shall be no second funeral rites after burial except in the case of legacy.

“There shall be no wake-keep of any kind for any deceased person in the state. All vigil-mass/service of songs/religious activity for the deceased before burial shall terminate by 9 pm.

There shall be no food, drink, live band, cultural entertainers during and after any vigil-mass/service of songs/religious activity for the deceased.”