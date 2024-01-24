Soludo Reconciles With Oni Of Onitsha, Reinstates Suspended Monarch

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe have reconciled after a spat over traditional rulers in the state.

Soludo reverted the suspension of the Traditional Rulers of Igwe Felix Ekemezie Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto as well as Igwe Damian Ezeani of Neni Communities.

The monarch, among others, was alleged to have conferred unauthorized chieftaincy titles on some persons, especially Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the suspension and other issues, Igwe Achebe wrote a long letter, condemning Soludo, accusing him of having no regard for traditional institutions in the State.

But in a statement in Awka on Wednesday, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, said Soludo reinstated the suspended Neni monarch and forgave two others for their alleged infractions.

He said the Governor forgave the traditional rulers’ trespasses in a meeting attended by no fewer than 94 monarchs.

The meeting, according to Aburime, was held at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

Aburime said while Igwe Ezeani was reinstated, the monarchs of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu were forgiven after apologies.

Aburime said the Governor also addressed some of the welfare issues of the monarchs.

According to him: “The Governor announced that with the apologies of the affected Traditional Rulers, the State government accepts their apologies, and subsequently reinstates the Traditional Ruler of Neni, and forgive the Traditional Rulers of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu.

“Mr Governor further clarified the legal status of the Igwe Nawfia as advised by his legal team.

“As part of the vote of thanks, both the Obi of Onitsha and Igwe Ojoto passed the votes of thanks and requested for regular meetings with Mr Governor which Mr Governor graciously accepted to hold at least twice a year.

“The meeting ended on a high note with the traditional leaders having photo sessions with Mr Governor “