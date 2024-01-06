Soludo Receives Chief Of Defense Staff, Promise To Protect Anambra 

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo received the Chief of Defense Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, on SaturdayJanuary 5, 2024, on a courtesy visit.

General Musa who was accompanied by senior military officials, was received at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Receiving General Musa, Governor Soludo acknowledged the crucial role of the Nigerian Armed Forces in restoring peace in Anambra state.

The Governor highlighted the armed forces and other security agencies’ role in the liberation of eight local government areas which were previously under siege by criminal elements, emphasizing the decisive response taken by security forces to salvage the situation.

“When we declared war on them, they couldn’t withstand the force,” Governor Soludo stated.

He referenced the recent success in securing communities like Ukpor, formerly dominated by armed groups and underscored the hand of fellowship extended by his government to those seeking rehabilitation, urging them to abandon violence.

Governor Soludo further commended the military’s efforts in bridging the gap between the armed forces and the civilian population.

“Your visit is a social visit, revealing the softer side of the military to demonstrate that they are part of the people,” he said, appreciating the humanization of the military image.

Governor Soludo also requested the deployment of military men and materials to enhance precision targeting in order to eliminate the safe havens where the criminals hide.

He expressed gratitude to the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, DSS, Civil Defense Corp and the local Vigilante Group for the significant progress achieved in restoring peace and security to Anambra.

Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Musa acknowledged the improved security situation in Anambra state, assuring Governor Soludo of continued commitment to securing the state.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the people, recognizing them as the core purpose of the military service.

General Musa reiterated that his visit signifies a strengthening partnership between the Anambra State government and the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring peace and fostering sustainable development in the region.

General Musa, accompanied by senior military officials including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Eugenio Ferreira, Chief of Defense Transportation and Innovation, AVM Nkem Aguiyi, Chief of Defense Staff Logistics, Major General Gabriel Ochigbano, Defense Intelligence Information, Brig-Gen T.I Gusau, Commander NA 3O2 Onitsha, Col MB Abubakar and others paid a courtesy visit to the Governor, signifying a positive partnership in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

It was also attended by dignitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Special Adviser on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi RTD, among others.