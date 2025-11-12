Soludo Receives Certificate Of Return, Slams Obi

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in last Saturday’s governorship poll secured 422,664 votes to beat his closest rival Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes. He said: “The new INEC chairman (Joash Amupitan) is handing over the first certificate of return.

“This is indeed history being made as I receive the first Certificate of Return from him.

“What is significant about the history of Anambra is that the turnout was remarkable. “This is the election in which the votes were counted and the total number of votes exceeded the total number of votes.”

Soludo announced that he would set up the Committee of Friends to look into Peter Obi’s frustration.

He accused the former governor of refusing to see anything good in the success of other successive governors in the state. Soludo said: “There was an election that the winner of that election Peter Obi refused to vote complaining about irregularities.