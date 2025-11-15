The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has debunked the purported rumours making the rounds on social media alleging the death of former Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

Soludo, in a statement issued on Friday through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, noted that the reports claiming that Obiano died in a London hospital were “Malicious and utterly false”.

According to the Governor, he had personally spoken with Obiano and could confirm that the former governor was alive and in good health.

“I view with grave concern the reckless circulation of such malicious rumours. It is both wicked and completely irresponsible.

“I strongly urge media practitioners, especially online publishers, to uphold the ethics of journalism by verifying any information through official channels before rushing to publish.

“The spread of unverified death rumours is not only wicked and irresponsible but also erodes public trust,” the governor said.

Governor Soludo, however, urged members of the public to disregard the trending report, assuring them that Obiano remained hale and hearty.

He also wished the former governor continued strength, peace and a long, fulfilling life.