Soludo Presents N607bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday presented a budget proposal of N606, 991,849,118 for 2025 to the House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget to the House, Soludo, who tagged the budget “Changing Gears 2.0” with an emphasis on acceleration and execution, stated that it represents a 48 per cent increase compared to the 2024 budget of N410 billion.

Following the security challenges in the state, N42 billion was appropriated for security. Soludo said the Capital Budget constitutes 77 per cent of the total budget size, while recurrent expenditures account for 23 per cent; the same ratios as for the 2024 budget.

He said: “We presented a modest budget of N410 billion for the fiscal year 2024, compared to N259 billion for 2023, which reflects an increase of approximately 57.8 per cent.

“Recurrent expenditure accounted for N96.2 billion (23.46 per cent), while capital expenditure totalled N313.9 billion (76.54 per cent).”

