Soludo Presents 30 Hilux Trucks To Anambra Police

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday, presented 30 Hilux trucks to the State Police Command as part of efforts to strengthen security operations in the area.

New Telegraph recalls that exactly one year ago, Governor Soludo presented over 170 security operational vehicles to the eight Service Commands in the state during the launch of Udo Ga Chi Security Operations.

Presenting the vehicles at the former Governor’s lodge, Amawbia, Governor Soludo noted that in January last year, his administration launched the Agunechemba law alongside Operation Udo Ga Achị, a joint task force designed to combat the wave of criminality that once ravaged many parts of the state.

“Twelve months after, the difference is clear,” he said, noting the marked improvement in peace and order.

The Governor credited the security agencies for their unwavering vigilance, “Thanks to the security agencies for keeping awake to make sure we sleep.”

He highlighted that these efforts have encouraged a mass return of Anambra indigenes to their communities this Christmas, confident in the safety of their homeland.

Governor Soludo further emphasised, “Security is too important in Anambra. It is a continuous work in progress.”

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Police Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, expressed gratitude for the augmentation in resources, recognising the vehicles as critical tools for effective policing and rapid response to threats.

“With this development, the Anambra Police Command is emboldened by Governor Charles Soludo in the area of ensuring public safety, and we wish to assure Mr Governor and the people of Anambra that the Command would not disappoint them ”

Orutugu urged members of the public and leaders of respective communities in Anambra state to assist in renovating and equipping the various Police Divisions and Area Commands destroyed by the miscreants in the past, noting that the government cannot do it alone.